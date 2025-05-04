Opinion

We’re all manufacturers now – and the world is our market

It turns out creativity isn’t just for artists, musicians, or playwrights. In the world of trade, creativity is currency

04 May 2025 - 00:00 By Herman Bezuidenhout

What if I told you you’re a manufacturer? Yes — you. Not in the traditional, factory-floor sense, but in the broader, more powerful sense of creating value, crafting solutions, and building something meaningful that others need...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | How to go large with that brilliant idea Opinion
  2. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Forex trading: Two worlds, one important decision Business
  3. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Still too cryptic to oust even the humble rand Opinion
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Extending your horizons beyond SA’s borders Opinion
  5. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | South Africa and the imperatives of global trade ... Opinion
  6. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Use AI to compete in global trade and investment Opinion

Most read

  1. Transnet union threatens crippling strike Business
  2. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Business
  3. Court orders Reserve Bank to unblock Ibex payments Business
  4. Godongwana facing tough choices for Budget 3.0 Business
  5. Activists accuse Anglo of toxic mining Business

Latest Videos

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at ...
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...