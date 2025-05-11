Here’s the best way to weather tariff storm
The medium- to long-term focus of private equity makes it the perfect asset class in a world faced with increasing volatility
11 May 2025 - 00:00
After weeks of historic levels of value erosion in global capital markets, many asset managers are trying to mitigate emerging risks while finding new opportunities. Economic experts expect more capital market shocks for the rest of the year. Private equity, as one of the main alternative investment classes, finds itself in an interesting position in the face of such market volatility...
