Vision Sugar vows to turn Tongaat Hulett’s fortunes around
18 May 2025 - 00:00
With operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana, Tongaat Hulett stands out as one of the bigger economically sustainable agribusinesses within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc). It employs about 40,000 people and works with 250,000 small-scale cane growers. The company also plays an important role in food security and sovereignty, employment and social upliftment in rural economies throughout the Sadc region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.