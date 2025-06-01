Opinion

‘Small fry’ complacency opens Africa to cybervillains

Digital criminals are exploiting the continent’s naiveté to use it as a proving ground for their malware, says Kaspersky

01 June 2025 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The notion that African markets are too small for the world’s most dangerous cyberattackers is making the continent vulnerable — and its networks, businesses and governments have become ideal testing grounds for increasingly sophisticated attacks...

