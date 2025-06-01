‘Small fry’ complacency opens Africa to cybervillains
Digital criminals are exploiting the continent’s naiveté to use it as a proving ground for their malware, says Kaspersky
01 June 2025 - 00:00
The notion that African markets are too small for the world’s most dangerous cyberattackers is making the continent vulnerable — and its networks, businesses and governments have become ideal testing grounds for increasingly sophisticated attacks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.