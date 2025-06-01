South Africa is closer to a turnaround than we think
The GNU’s growing negotiating power is essential to long-term progress
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Despite mounting anxiety over South Africa’s economic stagnation and political uncertainty, there remains a credible path to growth and stability if the right reforms are prioritised. The country is far more investable, capable, and aligned than the current narrative suggests...
