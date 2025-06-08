Drink deeply of this tech cocktail
WEF report spells out how a range of innovations, including AI, are converging to shape the future — and silos are anathema
08 June 2025 - 00:00
The era of a single breakthrough technology shifting the gears of the global economy is passing — progress is now driven by at least eight emerging technologies working together, according to the World Economic Forum’s new Technology Convergence Report, released in Geneva this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.