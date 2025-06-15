No fiscal reform without digital reform
An analogue government is inefficient and corruption-prone
15 June 2025 - 00:00
South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) is not the only government facing a fiscal crisis. But as the painfully obvious symbol of this crisis at home, the delayed, disputed and diluted 2025 budget has cost us the opportunity to systematically reduce costs and improve public services by modernising the state itself. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.