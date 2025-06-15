SA’s G20 presidency must deliver for small businesses and youth
A win for South Africa is a win for the continent — and when Africa wins, the world takes note
15 June 2025 - 00:00
As the only African country in the G20, South Africa’s presidency of the 2025 summit is both a diplomatic honour and a historic responsibility. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.