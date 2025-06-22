Youth explore new paths forward but need support
This is a generation determined to pivot — through digital innovation, inclusive policy and targeted investment
22 June 2025 - 00:00
As South Africa’s Youth Month, a uniquely local tradition rooted in both commemoration and aspiration, draws to a close, it is encouraging to witness the momentum of the Y20 (the youth engagement arm of the G20) gaining traction under South Africa’s presidency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.