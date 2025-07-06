Cybercrime is South Africa’s silent business killer
Despite urgent calls for greater awareness, many businesses remain dangerously underprepared
06 July 2025 - 00:00
In an increasingly digitised economy, South African businesses are fighting a silent war waged not in boardrooms or on factory floors, but across networks, servers and smartphones. Cybercrime has evolved into a strategic threat, and it’s no longer something that happens to other companies in distant markets. It’s here in South Africa, and it’s hitting businesses hard...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.