More than officers, SA needs the personnel for a maritime economy
If we are serious about building a working, inclusive maritime economy, we must get back to basics
06 July 2025 - 00:00
Each year on June 25, the world observes the Day of the Seafarer. In South Africa, commemorative events in Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha echoed the global call under the 2025 theme “My Harassment-Free Ship”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.