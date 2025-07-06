Sustainable tourism is a real alternative to the coal industry
Central to our approach must be the principle that economic development should create equitable access to opportunities for all citizens
06 July 2025 - 00:00
South Africa stands at a critical juncture. As we navigate the complexities of transitioning away from coal-dependent industries, we must look beyond traditional economic models and embrace transformative approaches that address not only our energy future but also the profound social inequalities that plague our nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.