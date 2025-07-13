Opinion

Africa at risk amid arms race in cyberspace

One cybersecurity outfit says the old defences are no longer adequate to meet sophisticated new hacker methods

13 July 2025 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Cyberattacks on African organisations have surged past global averages, placing the continent firmly in the crosshairs of the world’s most dangerous threat actors...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Your watch will tell you what to eat Opinion
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | How racist stereotypes shape AI Opinion
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | LinkedIn takes corporate centre stage Opinion
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Taking the glamour out of future-proofing Opinion
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Prepare for post-quantum cryptography Business
  6. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Arms race in cyberspace Business

Most read

  1. Irish money swoops into SA, Africa Business
  2. Electricity availability '70% by year end' Business
  3. Tau’s shock over IDC board Business
  4. Stratek secures deal to build small modular nuclear reactor Business
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Your watch will tell you what to eat Opinion

Latest Videos

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy group disbands under pressure from China | DW ...
10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy