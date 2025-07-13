Coal, leadership and the crossroads of change
An unmanaged decline in coal risks triggering economic and social dislocation on a massive scale
13 July 2025 - 00:00
The global energy transition is not unfolding in straight lines. It is a contested and uneven process in which climate ambition often collides with infrastructure gaps, and global priorities clash with local needs. Few sectors embody this tension more than coal, a fuel still essential to energy access, industrial growth and economic stability in many regions, yet increasingly under pressure to wind down...
