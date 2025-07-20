Radical transparency needed to avert SA’s slide into squalor
If Ramaphosa is serious about fighting corruption, he must abandon the farce of endless commissions and take real action
20 July 2025 - 00:00
“It is sad to see how, in many countries, national heroes have let their country slide down the drain to filth and squalor, corruption and degradation, where the kickback and the rake-off have become a way of life, and the whole country sinks in debasement and despair,” lamented Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew...
