SA’s G20 presidency can reframe global finance
Africa is ready to lead — not only in its own development but as a contributor to solving the world’s most pressing challenges
20 July 2025 - 00:00
When South Africa assumed the G20 presidency from Brazil, we inherited both a responsibility and a rare opportunity. The task was not only to maintain the momentum generated under Brazil’s leadership but also to inject the G20 agenda with distinctly African perspectives — reflecting our continent’s priorities, challenges and vast potential...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.