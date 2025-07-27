Opinion

China 'leads by far' in global AI research

Report also says Western scientists turning to Chinese collaborators more than to each other

27 July 2025 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

China now produces more artificial intelligence (AI) research than the US, UK and EU combined — and has become their top research collaborator at the same time...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Mobile becomes Africa’s digital front door Opinion
  2. UCT scraps flawed AI detectors as it races to keep up with global shift in ... News
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | GenAI gains ground in SA but governance lags Opinion
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Africa at risk amid arms race in cyberspace Opinion
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Your watch will tell you what to eat Opinion
  6. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | How racist stereotypes shape AI Opinion
  7. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | LinkedIn takes corporate centre stage Opinion
  8. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Huawei deepens commitment to digital SA Business

Most read

  1. Treasury’s tough love on spending Business
  2. Some improvements in Transnet’s coal corridor in Richards Bay Business
  3. Careful, FlySafair: pilots know how to fly away Business
  4. No contribution holiday, insists state pension fund Business
  5. Lesotho battles to avert 50% Trump tariff calamity Business

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix