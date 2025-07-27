Meet the quiet engine of global growth
Founded in 1919 after World War 1, the International Chamber of Commerce has become a pillar of international business
27 July 2025 - 00:00
The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is one of the most influential global business organisations — yet many people outside the trade world don’t know about it. Quietly and effectively, the ICC helps shape the rules and standards that keep international trade flowing across borders...
