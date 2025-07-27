Opinion

Policy wisdom at a premium in this Trump tariff era

Admirable thoughts about high-level decision-making have may need to be reworked for navigating today’s increasingly complex geopolitical arena

27 July 2025 - 00:00 By RAYMOND PARSONS

President Donald Trump’s next tariff deadline of August 1 now looms for South Africa, as it does for many other countries. Considerable analysis has already gone into what a worst-case scenario might look like if an interim deal is not struck in time, and how to buy time for further negotiations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RAYMOND PARSONS | More tough tests face SA after VAT decision Business
  2. RAYMOND PARSONS | African trade pact key to facing Trump tariffs Opinion

Most read

  1. Treasury’s tough love on spending Business
  2. Some improvements in Transnet’s coal corridor in Richards Bay Business
  3. Careful, FlySafair: pilots know how to fly away Business
  4. No contribution holiday, insists state pension fund Business
  5. Lesotho battles to avert 50% Trump tariff calamity Business

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix