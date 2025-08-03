Opinion

Economic inclusion means meeting women in townships and rural areas

This Women’s Month, as we applaud progress, we must also confront the uncomfortable truths that threaten to slow this momentum

03 August 2025 - 00:00 By Luncedo Mtwentwe

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Funding deals too often turn into steals Opinion
  2. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | From waste to wealth, it’s time to mind your ESG Opinion
  3. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | The true toll of tax season Opinion
  4. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Cybercrime is South Africa’s silent business killer Opinion
  5. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | A generation unbound: youth shows the way Opinion
  6. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Young, restless and worth their weight in bitcoin Opinion

Most read

  1. Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US Business
  2. Battle brews between Kganyago and Godongwana over inflation target Business
  3. RFI: Implementation of the SIOC-CDT Growth Fund Programme Careers
  4. ‘Save Amsa — and destroy an entire industry’ Business
  5. GUGU LOURIE | Can constitutionalism withstand corporate resistance? Opinion

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24