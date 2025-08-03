Investing in a world more war-like than woke
Nice-to-haves like foreign aid are being ditched for the basics, like defence and energy security — and investment strategies must keep up
03 August 2025 - 00:00
Many will be familiar with Maslow’s hierarchy of needs — the idea that humans are motivated by five categories of needs, with higher-order ones (such as self-esteem and entertainment) only emerging once more basic requirements (such as water, food, shelter, security and employment) are met. This framework is also applicable to nations and offers a useful lens through which to understand the global landscape. ..
