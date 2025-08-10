Opinion

Grit isn't a growth strategy — SA’s SMEs deserve more

Let’s stop talking and start doing before we lose the very businesses holding everything together

10 August 2025 - 00:00 By Luncedo Mtwentwe

I always get asked what it will take for South African SMEs to stay resilient and grow despite ongoing global uncertainty and local pressures. If you ask any small business owner today, the answer is simply grit. But this alone, while admirable, is not a growth strategy. Nor is it enough to keep the backbone of our economy from breaking...

