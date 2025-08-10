Let's help informal businesses evolve into job-creating SMEs
A more integrated and symbiotic relationship between the informal and formal economies is essential
10 August 2025 - 00:00
Tax collection efficiency has become a defining priority in the 2025/26 fiscal year. With tax season now under way, scrutiny has intensified, particularly following the allocation of additional funds to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in the latest national budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.