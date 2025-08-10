Stick with fossil fuel for baseload
Eskom’s plans for to convert five of its coal-fired power stations into renewable energy sites won’t help us achieve an industrial renaissance
10 August 2025 - 00:00
Eskom’s announcement that it will convert five of its coal-fired power stations into renewable energy sites poses a threat to the little that is left of South Africa’s dwindling industrial capacity. It is part of a high-risk energy policy trajectory that elevates decarbonisation above industrialisation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.