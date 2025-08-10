Newsmaker
Transnet’s simple security equation
No-one will invest in freight rail infrastructure if the state doesn’t keep it safe from criminals, says SA Association of Freight Forwarders CEO Juanita Maree
10 August 2025 - 00:00
The biggest threat to Transnet is not its mountainous debt but cable theft and derailments, says Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.