Who, really, will suffer for the ANC’s ideological braggadocio?
Like Mashatile, its leaders will have to swop their palaces for mere mansions
10 August 2025 - 00:00
Two items on the front page of Business Day on Thursday eloquently captured the ideological quagmire South Africa’s foreign and trade relations are trapped in, leaving us mud-wrestling in a world that has abandoned ideology for naked national self-interest, but has forgotten to send the ANC the memo...
