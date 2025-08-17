Social innovators must be at the centre of Africa’s G20 moment
In a world searching for effective models, Africa’s innovators are ready to show the way — if we let them
17 August 2025 - 00:00
As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit in November, the first on African soil, the stakes are high. This historic opportunity places the country and the continent at a crossroads, one that demands not just economic diplomacy but bold rethinking of how we build inclusive, sustainable societies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.