Using justice to turn finance into service
Justice shifts the question from 'What can I gain?' to 'How can I help?'
24 August 2025 - 00:00
The G20 Interfaith Forum convened in Cape Town this month and I joined the conversation from a different angle: as a banker, but also as someone who works in what has broadly been categorised as “faith-based finance”. The theme was “Ubuntu in Action” and discussions focused on how we can pool together resources to support vulnerable communities. With Pope Francis having declared 2025 a Catholic jubilee year, there is also a call to unity, fairness and renewal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.