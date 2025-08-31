Business must be ready for changes AI will bring
AI introduces a new frontier of risk: the displacement of highly skilled, specialised roles once thought indispensable
31 August 2025 - 00:00
The internet is awash with predictions about how artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape the workforce. For decades it’s been the case that low- or unskilled workers were most vulnerable to technological disruption. But AI introduces a new frontier of risk: the displacement of highly skilled, specialised roles once thought indispensable...
