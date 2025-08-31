CMO an endangered species in a changing habitat
Decline in companies that place top marketer on executive team or give them direct access to CEO marks profound change in how marketing is valued
31 August 2025 - 00:00
The chief marketing officer (CMO) used to be the rock star of the boardroom. It was the role that decided how a company showed its face to the market and carried the authority of being the customer’s voice in an executive team dominated by finance and operations...
