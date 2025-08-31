Tourism needs serious SME muscle
In a competitive global tourism market, it’s not enough to rely on past glory — execution is what matters
31 August 2025 - 00:00
Tourism has always been South Africa’s sleeping giant. In a global economy that’s shifting faster than ever, it remains one of our strongest assets, contributing about 8.8% of our GDP, and supporting about 1.7-million jobs last year alone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.