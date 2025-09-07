All aboard the new skills express to green energy
For the private sector, the just energy transition (JET) skills system is not a sideshow; it is a core business risk and opportunity
07 September 2025 - 00:00
South Africa’s just energy transition (JET) is often spoken of in terms of megawatts, finance packages and emissions targets. These are important, but they risk obscuring the single factor that will determine whether the transition is truly just: people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.