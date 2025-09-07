Opinion

Don’t see red over this import red tape

Think of the APN as your passport to smooth importing

07 September 2025 - 00:00 By Herman Bezuidenhout

Let’s discuss a term that may sound technical but is fast becoming a big deal for anyone involved in importing goods into South Africa: advance payment notifications (APNs)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A guide to managing currency risk with Forward Exchange ... Opinion
  2. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Match your trade policy with an insurance one Opinion
  3. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Meet the quiet engine of global growth Opinion
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Africa is SA's answer to tariff wake-up call Opinion
  5. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Empowering the youth: a catalyst for profound global ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Bleak prospects for domestics Business
  2. An apartheid-era boycott that still cripples South Africa Opinion
  3. Exclusion from SWIFT 'fatal for SA economy', economist warns Business
  4. Kganyago’s high interest rate lambasted by economist Business
  5. Shoprite promises ‘lots of new action’ Business

Latest Videos

Porsche 911 Turbo S | 7:03.92 official laptime | Nordschleife
Lungu family challenges repatriation ruling