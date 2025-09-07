Home appliances that think for you are taking control
If you’re not comfortable with a vacuum cleaner with cameras collecting both dust and data, from the most intimate of spaces no less, this is not your future
07 September 2025 - 00:00
A decade ago, “smart home” meant shouting at a voice assistant to switch off the lights. Five years ago, a clap of the hands was all one needed. But even that was too much work for humans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.