How SA's G20 presidency can bridge the $100bn infrastructure gap in Africa
The problem isn't just money — insufficient investable projects, alongside lack of access to capital, are all stalling the rollout of critical infrastructure
07 September 2025 - 00:00
Lack of infrastructure investment is stifling global growth. Roads, power lines, water systems and digital networks aren’t being built fast enough to meet rising demand or to enable higher productivity...
