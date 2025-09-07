Opinion

Let them tax your side hustle, for your own good

Sars’s clampdown forces South Africans to see their side hustles as legitimate businesses with a rightful place in the economy

07 September 2025 - 00:00 By Luncedo Mtwentwe

In recent weeks South African influencers, digital creators and side hustlers have hit the headlines, not for their viral posts or glossy brand deals but for their tax compliance — or lack of it. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) didn’t mince its words when it said free products, paid posts, or sponsored getaways are still income, and must be declared...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Tourism needs serious SME muscle Opinion
  2. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Where will the next frontier of SA's growth come from? Opinion
  3. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Mastering the art of brand power Opinion
  4. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Grit isn't a growth strategy — SA’s SMEs deserve more Opinion
  5. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Economic inclusion means meeting women in townships and ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Bleak prospects for domestics Business
  2. An apartheid-era boycott that still cripples South Africa Opinion
  3. Exclusion from SWIFT 'fatal for SA economy', economist warns Business
  4. Kganyago’s high interest rate lambasted by economist Business
  5. Shoprite promises ‘lots of new action’ Business

Latest Videos

Porsche 911 Turbo S | 7:03.92 official laptime | Nordschleife
Lungu family challenges repatriation ruling