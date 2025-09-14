SA’s tourism sector at risk under ‘unfit’ De Lille
What minister Patricia de Lille is doing at the flagship organisation tasked with marketing the country at home and abroad makes absolutely no sense
14 September 2025 - 00:00
When I read that hospitality businesses in several popular seaside towns in Spain were reporting a 20% decline in customers — and begging tourists to come back — I couldn’t help but LOL...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.