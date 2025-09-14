Opinion

SMEs need a seat at the table for Africa's growth story to be fully told

The opportunity is clear. The question now is whether governments, investors and SMEs themselves are ready to move from rhetoric to action

14 September 2025 - 00:00 By Luncedo Mtwentwe

Africa has some of the lowest default rates in the world, yet still pays some of the highest costs for capital. That contradiction, highlighted in last week’s B20 recommendations handover, goes to the heart of why trade reforms, digital transformation and investment opportunities remain out of reach for many economies on the continent...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Let them tax your side hustle, for your own good Opinion
  2. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Tourism needs serious SME muscle Opinion
  3. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Where will the next frontier of SA's growth come from? Opinion
  4. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Mastering the art of brand power Opinion
  5. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Grit isn't a growth strategy — SA’s SMEs deserve more Opinion
  6. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Economic inclusion means meeting women in townships and ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Business fumes over Tau credit act move Business
  2. Exclusion from SWIFT 'fatal for SA economy', economist warns Business
  3. Kool Crew couldn’t smell sweeter with safe deodorants specially designed for ... Business
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA’s tourism sector at risk under ‘unfit’ De Lille Opinion
  5. E-commerce 'now the growth engine of retail' Business

Latest Videos

US officers attend Belarus-Russia war games amid NATO tensions
One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia