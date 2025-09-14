Unlocking Africa’s digital future through capital markets
For Africa’s operators, the bond market is no longer niche — it is proven and scalable
14 September 2025 - 00:00
Africa’s digital transformation depends on robust infrastructure. Telecoms towers, fibre networks, data centres and mobile operations are now as essential as roads and power grids. While boardrooms debate the promise of AI, about 60% of Africans are still offline — so the first task is affordable connectivity for all. ..
