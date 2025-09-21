Financial life coaches are the key to wider wellness
We are heading into the financial wellness ecosystem — a blend of AI-driven personalisation, purpose-driven investing and, most importantly, empathy
21 September 2025 - 00:00
According to research by Schroders, just 9% of South African households currently use a financial adviser. In a country where savings rates are too low and many people are unable to retire comfortably, the financial services industry needs to cast the net wider...
