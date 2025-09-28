Huawei turns sanctions into strength
The company was meant to be pushed to the margins of the global technology industry; instead it used the restrictions as a springboard
28 September 2025 - 00:00
When Washington barred Huawei from buying advanced chips and cut it off from American suppliers in 2019, the intention was clear. The company was meant to be pushed to the margins of the global technology industry. Instead, it used the restrictions as a springboard. It built its own chips, invested heavily in research and developed software platforms that reduced reliance on outsiders...
