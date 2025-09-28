Let private players build nuke and coal power
If Eskom is unable to fund a new baseload-build programme, it must do what Transnet is doing: tap the pockets of willing private players
28 September 2025 - 00:00
South Africa’s energy crisis is older than the logistics crisis, but the latter is being resolved more quickly. Eskom’s cracks began to show nearly 20 years ago, while Transnet’s failures became apparent just over a decade later...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.