Lumbering Africa cannot afford more trade delays
Export competitiveness is not about glossy policy papers; it's about ensuring that African goods reach markets on time, at scale and at costs that make sense
28 September 2025 - 00:00
Global trade is moving at lightning speed and geopolitical tensions are reshaping business flows, yet Africa continues to move at a snail’s pace. For most businesses, export competitiveness is a daily race against the clock and the realities are measured in lost revenue, missed opportunities and wasted resources. A 36-hour truck delay at the Beitbridge border is not just a minor inconvenience but a full-blown crisis. ..
