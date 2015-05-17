Spook who created havoc as SARS rogue-unit chief

Andries Janse van Rensburg, the former intelligence operative who set up the South African Revenue Service rogue unit, is a dishonest information peddler with delusions of grandeur. This emerges in an explosive affidavit by rogue agent Helgard Lombard submitted in support of a case he registered with the Hawks against Van Rensburg this week.