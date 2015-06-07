Investigations

Mbeki struck $10m deal with Blatter

07 June 2015 - 02:05 By THANDUXOLO JIKA, SABELO SKITI, ANDRÉ JURGENS, STEPHAN HOFSTATTER and PIET RAMPEDI

A damning paper trail shows that the controversial $10-million "bribe" that allegedly secured South Africa the 2010 World Cup was negotiated between then-president Thabo Mbeki and Sepp Blatter, Fifa's disgraced boss who quit under a cloud this week. Three letters over the course of four months show that the government was well aware of the payment that Chuck Blazer, a former Fifa executive, said was a bribe to select "South Africa as the host nation of the 2010 World Cup", but which the governm...

