Sunday Times wins award for investigative journalism
07 June 2015 - 02:00
The Sunday Times investigation unit has won first prize in the Dusko Jovanovic Foundation award for investigative journalism for their Cato Manor "death squad" series. The prize is awarded every four years in honour of Montenegrin journalist Dusko Jovanovic, a vocal government critic gunned down in front of the offices of his newspaper in 2004.
