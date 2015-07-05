Airforce instructor 'used SAAF plane as family taxi'

The South African Air Force might clip the wings of one of its senior flying instructors after he was caught using an aircraft as a "family taxi". The Sunday Times has seen documents that show that Lieutenant-Colonel Albert van de Vyver flew his two kids on a PC XII from Waterkloof air force base in Pretoria to Ysterplaat air force base in Cape Town on June 25, 2015.