Airforce instructor 'used SAAF plane as family taxi'
05 July 2015 - 02:00
The South African Air Force might clip the wings of one of its senior flying instructors after he was caught using an aircraft as a "family taxi". The Sunday Times has seen documents that show that Lieutenant-Colonel Albert van de Vyver flew his two kids on a PC XII from Waterkloof air force base in Pretoria to Ysterplaat air force base in Cape Town on June 25, 2015.
