Reign of terror grips Lesotho
05 July 2015 - 02:05
Lesotho is lurching towards a military dictatorship as the army unleashes a reign of terror on its citizens, acting as a law unto itself and arresting, torturing and killing opponents. This is according to civil society leaders, the opposition, security sources and relatives of soldiers detained and tortured on suspicion of plotting a mutiny.
