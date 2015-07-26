Investigations

Claws come out for Hawks head honcho Sibiya

26 July 2015 - 02:00 By MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA and STEPHAN HOFSTATTER

Gauteng Hawks boss Major-General Shadrack Sibiya was on Friday found guilty in his disciplinary inquiry, following a Sunday Times exposé, of involvement in the illegal rendition of five Zimbabweans. Sibiya's team arrested the Zimbabweans under the pretext that they were illegal immigrants implicated in the murder of a senior police officer in their home country.

