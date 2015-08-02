Investigations

Hiring of obscure PR firm to burnish Prasa raises brows

02 August 2015 - 02:00 By PIET RAMPEDI, MZILAKAZI wa AFRIKA and STEPHAN HOFSTATTER

A little-known company has been roped in to polish the battered image of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. The company, Fore Front Solutions, was allegedly hired without going through normal tender procedures and is to be paid R250, 000 a month for the next six months.The Sunday Times was unable to establish who the owners are.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SARS ethics boss revealed as CV cheat Investigations
  2. Transnet boss probed for R2m kickbacks Investigations
  3. EXPOSED: How arms dealer bankrolled Zuma Investigations
  4. Pillay faces criminal charges after SARS spies explosive confession Investigations
  5. 'Duduzane is my only son involved with money. Help him wherever you can' Investigations

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X