Hiring of obscure PR firm to burnish Prasa raises brows
02 August 2015 - 02:00
A little-known company has been roped in to polish the battered image of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. The company, Fore Front Solutions, was allegedly hired without going through normal tender procedures and is to be paid R250, 000 a month for the next six months.The Sunday Times was unable to establish who the owners are.
